Rag Tag Children’s Choir returns!

We welcome 37 local students that have join the Rag Tag Choir to the Big Stage of the Ragland for this wonderful holiday session. The Choir performance will be kicking of our spectacular 6 weeks of the Christmas season.

Come out and support the children of the community and hear their lovely voices singing the music of Christmas.

Choir is lead by Danielle Harmon with Suzanne Stewart and Allison Phair.

To get tickets visit RRTheater.org