On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at about 12:35PM, Deputies were dispatched to the

Grocery Outlet located in the 4300 block of South Sixth Street for a reported Suspicious

Package located at the business.

Store management alerted law enforcement after workers performing maintenance

discovered a suspicious package. Deputies after arriving on scene and observing the

device quickly evacuated the store and other surrounding businesses.

Bomb Technicians from Oregon State Police were called in and removed the device and

after x-raying the device advised deputies that it was inert and posed no threat.