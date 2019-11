The Basin’s best voices, led by the multi-talented Robin Schwartz, return to present melodies, harmonies and lyrical renditions of classical holiday carols, festive Jazz and tunes of Christmas past. Klamath Chorale, the oldest and largest volunteer choir in the Basin includes in their shows large scale choral works in unique arrangements, along with solos, duets and small ensembles.\

Get your tickets at RRTheater.org