 It‘s that time of year again. If you are a person or business 

that gives away around 15 or more boxes of candy during the holida

season, this message is for you. 

 

Now is the time to order your See‘s Candy from the Kiwanis Club 

of Klamath Falls. This fundraiser helps support their various 

programs for our area kids. Mark off one thing on your Holiday giving 

list, help our Kiwanis Club, and help our local children, all with 

one call! 

 

Contact Bob Millard at 5418848663 or B.J. Matzen at 5104996717 

to order or go to the club website at www.klamathkiwanis.org to 

download an order form. Order now and receive their Large Order 

discount! 

