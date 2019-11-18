It‘s that time of year again. If you are a person or business
that gives away around 15 or more boxes of candy during the holiday
season, this message is for you.
Now is the time to order your See‘s Candy from the Kiwanis Club
of Klamath Falls. This fundraiser helps support their various
programs for our area kids. Mark off one thing on your Holiday giving
list, help our Kiwanis Club, and help our local children, all with
one call!
Contact Bob Millard at 541–884–8663 or B.J. Matzen at 510–499–6717
to order or go to the club website at www.klamathkiwanis.org to
download an order form. Order now and receive their Large Order
discount!