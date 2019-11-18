It‘s that time of year again. If you are a person or business

that gives away around 15 or more boxes of candy during the holiday

season, this message is for you.

Now is the time to order your See‘s Candy from the Kiwanis Club

of Klamath Falls. This fundraiser helps support their various

programs for our area kids. Mark off one thing on your Holiday giving

list, help our Kiwanis Club, and help our local children, all with

one call!

Contact Bob Millard at 541–884–8663 or B.J. Matzen at 510–499–6717

to order or go to the club website at www.klamathkiwanis.org to

download an order form. Order now and receive their Large Order

discount!