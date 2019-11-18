KLAMATH FALLS, OR – The 24th ranked Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls Women’s Soccer team will be headed to Santa Barbara, California to face off with the unranked Mariners of Marymount University (California) on Friday, November 22nd in the first round of NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament.

The Owls were the outright Cascade Conference regular season champions with an undefeated conference record of 10-0-2, and an overall record of 13-3-3. They will be playing the CalPac Conference tournament champions in the first match-up between the schools in program history. The Mariners enter the National Tournament with a 10-9-1 overall record and are coming in riding a 4 game win streak, including a 1-0 CalPac tournament semi-final win over 21st-ranked Embry Riddle (AZ).

Oregon Tech is led by four Cascade Conference first-team selections in goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr (SR, Galt, CA), defender Amy Morikawa (JR, Yorba Linda, CA), midfielder Amanda Seward (SO, Molalla, OR), and forward Salyna Blue (SR, Beaverton, OR). The Owl defense is also currently ranked #2 in the nation for shutouts with 13, and ranked #12 in the NAIA for goals against at 0.63 per game.

“We are excited to be in the NAIA National Tournament and looking forward to our match-up with Marymount. While in region, and having played various common opponents, we still do not know a lot about their team, so we will be preparing for this match and making sure we play our brand of soccer on Friday.”

The match is set to kick-off Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Westmont College in Santana Barbara. The winner of Friday’s match will then play the host team Westmont on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for a berth in the final site, held in Orange Beach, Alabama Dec 2-7.

The Cascade Conference was well represented in the national tournament bracket, with Eastern Oregon earning an automatic bid with their Cascade Conference Tournament Championship, and Southern Oregon University and Rocky Mountain College both being awarded at-large bids.