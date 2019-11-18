The acclaimed Eugene Ballet’s holiday extravaganza once again fills the stage with smiling faces of all ages as young dancers join the Company to tell this beloved story with its grand adventures taken by Clara and Hans. The Nutcracker brings the holiday spirit into focus, transporting you through Clara’s dreams and the wondrous characters she encounters along the way. With the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier as guides, you’ll fly away to the Snow Kingdom and the Land of the Sweets, but not before battling the Mouse King and his pirate henchmice.

