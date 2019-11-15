KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech men and women’s basketball programs will be hosting the third annual Lithia Classic this weekend. The two-day eight-team tournament will feature games all day at Danny Miles Court, starting at 1:00 pm and ending each evening with the No. 2 ranked Hustlin’ Owls at 7:30 pm.

This year’s tournament will feature some of the top ranked NAIA teams, including the No. 2 ranked Hustlin’ Owls, No. 18 ranked Southern Oregon men, the Antelope Valley men – who received votes in the preseason poll – and the UC Merced men. The No. 21 ranked Lady Owls will be joined by the Southern Oregon and UC Merced women, who are both receiving votes, and the Simpson University women.

Tickets for the tournament are available at the door. Each ticket is good for the entire day of games. General seating is $10, with seniors, OIT alumni, military, and non-OIT students age 5-17 all priced at just $5. Reserved seating is $15 each day.

All the Oregon Tech Women games will be broadcast on 104.3 & 960 Sports with the OIT men being broadcast on 92-5 KLAD-FM with Bobby Thompson, Mike Garrard and Cooper Roberts-Garrard doing the play by play.

Lithia Classic Schedule

Friday

1:00 pm (RV) Southern Oregon Vs Simpson University Women

3:00 pm No. 18 Southern Oregon Vs (RV) Antelope Valley Men

5:30 pm (RV) UC Merced Vs No. 21 Oregon Tech Women

7:30 pm UC Merced Vs No. 2 Oregon Tech Men

Saturday

1:00 pm (RV) Southern Oregon Vs (RV) UC Merced Women

3:00 pm No. 18 Southern Oregon Vs UC Merced Men

5:30 pm Simpson University Vs No. 21 Oregon Tech Women

7:30 pm (RV) Antelope Valley Vs No. 2 Oregon Tech Men

About the Teams – Women

Southern Oregon Raiders – Head Coach Alex Carlson has led the Raiders to a 140-23 record in his five years of coaching and despite opening on a 1-2 record so far – taking a 55-41 win over Simpson University in their season opener – they will be a tough team to face. Dominique Harding leads the team with an average of nine points per game and Syd’Nee Fryer followes with eight points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Simpson University Red Hawks – The Red Hawks will take part in the Lithia Classic in another year under Coach Derrick Pringle Jr., who is in his 18th season. Simpson holds a 1-5 record this year with a 71-63 victory over Doane University as part of the Cattle Classic. The team is led by Brianna Clark, who has averaged 8.33 points and three assists per game. Precious Jackson is another player to watch, averaging 5.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. Jackson ranks 10th nationally in total blocks, having made 10 over the season.

UC Merced Bobcats – The Bobcats have opened the season with a 2-2 record, taking down Yellowstone Christian College 71-37 and Life Pacific University 58-41 under the leadership of 5th season Head Coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery. The team ranks 6th in offensive rebounds per game (20.25) and scoring defense per game (52). Averaging 16 points per game, Mia Belvin leads the team. Haylee Owen also averages in double-digits at 11.67, and Marissee Jackson leads rebounding efforts with a 7.5 per-game average.

Oregon Tech Lady Owls – Coach Scott Meredith led the Lady Owls to the second round of the National Tournament last year and returns this year for his 11th season with the team. Tech currently sits at a 1-3 record, having taken an 84-46 victory over Pacific Union after struggling on the road. Freshman Maddyson Tull leads the team with an average of 11.3 points and eight rebounds per game. Junior Amanda Constant follows with an average of 10.3 points per game. Freshman Eastyn Reeves leads the CCC in assists per game, averaging 4.25.

About the Teams – Men

Southern Oregon Raiders – Opening the season with a 1-1 record, the Raiders – under Head Coach Brian McDermott, who is in his 24th season – have not played for nearly ten days and will have the chance to prove their #18 national ranking this weekend. In their last ranked game, they took an 83-73 victory over Montana Tech. The team ranks 5th in total rebound defense (27) and is led by two double-digit scorers – Tate Hoffman (15.5 ppg) and Teron Bradford (13 ppg). Hunter Bradford averages another seven points and eight rebounds each game.

Antelope Valley Pioneers – Coach Jordan Mast enters his third season with the Pioneers and has led them to a 4-1 record on the season so far. The team has taken key victories over Warner Pacific College (83-64), Bethesda University (86-59), and most recently, Vanguard University (71-64). Antelope Valley ranks second in the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 18.2. Chris Johnson heads up scoring for the team, averaging 11.2 points and four assists per game while Kane Keil contributes another 10.4 points per game. Allex Austin (9 ppg) averages eight rebounds per game.

UC Merced Bobcats – While the Bobcats were not ranked in the NAIA Preseason Poll, they have brought a strong game wherever they go, starting the year undefeated on a 4-0 record under Coach Kevin Pham. The team took down Dominican University (76-68) and Yellowstone Christian College (70-45) in their home opener weekend before recently edging out William Jessup 69-65. The team ranks 5th in turnover margin and Kingsley Obiorah ranks 6th in rebounds per game (11.5) and 7th in blocks per game (2.25). Merced holds four players who average double-digits, including Mason Westlake (11.33), Raphael Durr (11), Jonah Cottrell (10.5), and Ryan Haywood, who averages 10 ppg and 3.5 apg.