CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced the 2019 Volleyball All-Conference teams Thursday evening, showcasing the conference’s top performers during the fall campaign. Freshman Aubrey Kievit was the lone Oregon Tech player to receive recognition as the Libero was a CCC-Honorable Mention.

Southern Oregon University’s Taylor Ristvedt was named the Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while Josh Rohlfing was tabbed the Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to a repeat Co-CCC Regular-Season Championship. Fellow co-champ Eastern Oregon University saw Kiley McMurtrey named the Libero of the Year, while College of Idaho’s Jordyn Boswell picked up Freshman of the Year. Northwest University earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Ristvedt has dominated on offense, boasting a conference-high .363 hitting percentage, which also ranks in the Top-10 of all of NAIA (eighth). She averages 3.63 kills per set (40th in NAIA) and has 385 total kills so far (45th in NAIA). Off the block, Ristvedt has 81 total blocks, including six solo efforts. The 6-foot-2 senior right-side hitter from Portland also earned four Attacker of the Week nods this year, including a National Attacker of the Year.

Boswell has had a stellar debut season, averaging 2.93 kills per set. The freshman outside hitter averages 3.47 points per set, with 270 total kills on the year. She also can come up big at the net, posting 48 blocks on the year, including two solo stuffs.

McMurtrey won the Libero of the Year honor after helping the Mounties win a share of the regular-season championship. The 5-foot-3 junior from Idaho Falls, Idaho has been named the Defensive Player of the Week six times this year and goes into postseason averaging a conference-high 4.92 digs per set. On 252 total attempts, McMurtrey boasts a .944 reception percentage with only 14 errors on the year.

Rohlfing led the Raiders to a second consecutive conference championship, posting a 27-3 (18-2 CCC) record heading into the postseason. It marks his fifth CCC Coach of the Year honor and the sixth CCC Championship Tournament berth for SOU under Rohlfing.

Below is the complete list of 2019 award winners and all-conference honorees. Honorable mention was awarded to players who had at least two votes from the CCC Volleyball Head Coaches.

2019 CCC Volleyball All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Taylor Ristvedt (Southern Oregon University)

Freshman of the Year – Jordyn Boswell (College of Idaho)

Libero of the Year – Kiley McMurtrey (Eastern Oregon University)

Coach of the Year – Josh Rohlfing (Southern Oregon University)

Team Sportsmanship Award – Northwest University

First Team

Name Pos. Year School

Jordyn Boswell OH Fr. College of Idaho

Abigail Broussard MB So. Northwest University

Megan Bunn MH/OH Sr. Eastern Oregon University

Elliot Cook MB/RS Jr. Southern Oregon University

Cassie Cunningham OH/DS So. Corban University

Makayla Hoyt MB Jr. Southern Oregon University

Chloee Hunt MB Sr. The Evergreen State College

Kiley McMurtrey L/DS Jr. Eastern Oregon University

Makenna Northern S So. Northwest Christian University

Kayla Olson L Sr. Northwest Christian University

Ashley Pagan OH Sr. College of Idaho

Madison Pilon S Jr. Eastern Oregon University

Avari Ridgway OH So. Corban University

Taylor Ristvedt OH Sr. Southern Oregon University

Cambree Scott MH So. Eastern Oregon University

Keann White OH/MB Sr. Northwest University