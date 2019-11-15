The following meetings of the Oregon Tech Board of Trustees will be held on November 21. These meetings are open to the public, streamed live and recorded, and will occur at the Portland-Metro Campus: 27500 SW Parkway Avenue, Wilsonville, Oregon. Meeting materials and links to the live-stream will be posted at http://www.oit.edu/trustees/meetings-events.

The Finance and Facilities Committee will meet at 8:00am in Room 402. Agenda items include: approval of minutes from the May 30, 2019 meeting; a report from the Fiscal Operations Advisory Council; a year-end and quarterly report, a request for approval of the fiscal year 2020 committee work plan; a request for recommendation to the Board to adopt the annual budget development principles; acceptance of the Internal Audit: Audit Follow-Up Report; and a discussion on the internal audit structure.

The Academic Quality and Student Success Committee will meet at 8:10am in Room 225. Agenda items include: approval of minutes from the May 30, 2019 meeting, a request for a recommendation to the Board to approve offering the BS degree in Mechanical Engineering on the Lake Washington Institute of Technology campus, a report from the Provost, and presentations on Disability Services and Open Education Resources.

The Executive Committee of the Board will meet at 10:30am in Room 402. Agenda items include: approval of minutes from the May 30, 2019 meeting; recommendations to the full board to appoint a Chair and Vice Chair and appoint a new trustee to a committee; and a review of the upcoming Board agenda.

The Board of Trustees will meet in Room 402 at 1:45pm. Agenda items include: approval of minutes from the July 25, 2019 meeting; reports from the President, Wilsonville Student Body, Administrative Council, Faculty Senate, OMIC Director, Foundation, Government Relations, AVP of Strategic Enrollment Management, and the chairs of the standing committees. The Board will consider approval of: a Chair and Vice Chair, appointment of the new trustee to a committee, offering the BS of Mechanical Engineering at the Lake Washington Institute of Technology campus, FY 2021 budget development principles, a resolution delegating authority to the President authorizing approval and execution of a mortgage and covenant relating to acceptance of the OMIC EDA grant, and the president’s evaluation report and goals for 2019-20. Discussion items include: trustee survey results and an update on the development of university dashboards.

If special accommodations are required, please contact 541-885-1107 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.

The following meetings are not open to the public, per ORS 192.660 and ORS 40.225 Rule 503. The Executive Committee and the Full Board of Trustees will hold Executive Sessions at 11:10am and 12:15pm, respectively, in Room 402 to consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection, to discuss confidential issues with attorney-client privilege, and to review and evaluate the performance of the President.