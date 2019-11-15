On Friday, November 15, 2019, at about 1:25 a.m., Klamath Falls Police Officers responded to 1333 Avalon Street on the report that a male subject had just been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported by ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

During the course of a subsequent investigation, officers learned three male adults drove to 1333 Avalon Street to confront another male. The vehicle was driven by Shawn Brockett, 22 year old male; also in the vehicle were Sonny Dey, 20 year old male, and Randall Holmes, 22 year old male. The vehicle stopped in front of 1333 Avalon and the males exited the vehicle. An unknown subject began to throw rocks at Brockett, Dey, and Holmes striking the vehicle. Brockett, Dey, and Holmes returned to the vehicle and began to drive north on Avalon Street. As the vehicle passed 1333 Avalon Street, Randall Holmes fired several rounds from the vehicle into a crowd striking the victim multiple times. Patrol officers developed probable cause for the arrest of Shawn Brockett, Sonny Dey, and Randall Holmes.

Officers later located Shawn Brockett at his home and he was taken into custody without incident. Later that morning Sonny Dey turned himself in at the Klamath Falls Police Department. Shawn Brockett and Sonny Dey were lodged at the Klamath County Jail.

Sonny Dey charged with:

Assault I

Assault II

Assault III

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Criminal Conspiracy

Shawn Brockett charged with:

Assault I

Assault II

Assault III

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Criminal Conspiracy

Randall Holmes has still not been located. It is believed Randall Holmes is still armed and should be considered dangerous. If anyone has any information regarding Randall Holmes’ location please call the Klamath Falls Police Department or 911.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this case please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous information can also be left on the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-5334.