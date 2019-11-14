A viewing of the planets Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be offered Saturday, Nov. 23, by the Klamath County Museum.

The free event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street in Klamath Falls. Large portable telescopes will be set up for viewing of the planets.

“Venus and Jupiter will be so close together that you’ll be able to see them both together in a pair of binoculars,” said Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple. “Venus is so bright that it will be easily visible as soon as the sun has gone down, and Jupiter will appear right beside it a few minutes later.”

Both planets can be seen this month in the southwestern sky for about an hour after sunset. Saturn appears a little higher in the southwestern sky.

Anyone who would like help setting up their own telescope for the event is invited to come about an hour early to receive assistance.

Another museum-sponsored star party is planned for Dec. 28, when the moon and Venus will appear close together in the evening sky.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.