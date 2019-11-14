Jupiter is the king of the solar system, more massive than all of the other solar-system planets combined. Although astronomers have been observing the gas-giant planet for hundreds of years, it still remains a mysterious world. Astronomers don't have definitive answers, for example, of why cloud bands and storms change colors, or why storms shrink in size. The most prominent long-lasting feature, the Great Red Spot, has been downsizing since the 1800s. However, the giant storm is still large enough to swallow Earth. The Red Spot is anchored in a roiling atmosphere that is powered by heat welling up from the monster planet’s deep interior, which drives a turbulent atmosphere. In contrast, sunlight powers Earth's atmosphere. From Jupiter, however, the Sun is much fainter because the planet is much farther away from it. Jupiter's upper atmosphere is a riot of colorful clouds, contained in bands that whisk along at different wind speeds and in alternating directions. Dynamic features such as cyclones and anticyclones (high-pressure storms that rotate counterclockwise in the southern hemisphere) abound. Attempting to understand the forces driving Jupiter's atmosphere is like trying to predict the pattern cream will make when it is poured into a hot cup of coffee. Researchers are hoping that Hubble's yearly monitoring of the planet—as an interplanetary weatherman—will reveal the shifting behavior of Jupiter's clouds. Hubble images should help unravel many of the planet's outstanding puzzles. This new Hubble image is part of that yearly study, called the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy program, or OPAL.

A viewing of the planets Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be offered Saturday, Nov. 23, by the Klamath County Museum.

The free event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street in Klamath Falls. Large portable telescopes will be set up for viewing of the planets.

“Venus and Jupiter will be so close together that you’ll be able to see them both together in a pair of binoculars,” said Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple. “Venus is so bright that it will be easily visible as soon as the sun has gone down, and Jupiter will appear right beside it a few minutes later.”

Both planets can be seen this month in the southwestern sky for about an hour after sunset. Saturn appears a little higher in the southwestern sky.

Anyone who would like help setting up their own telescope for the event is invited to come about an hour early to receive assistance.

Another museum-sponsored star party is planned for Dec. 28, when the moon and Venus will appear close together in the evening sky.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.

