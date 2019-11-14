Congratulations Chief Master Sgt. Joe McKenzie Sr., 173rd Maintenance Group, on his retirement after 32 years of service to his country.

PIC – U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joe McKenzie, 173rd Maintenance Group, accepts the folded U.S. flag from retired Col. Matt Andrews during a retreat ceremony honoring his 32 years of service, Nov. 8, 2019, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Andrews performed the ceremony at McKenzie’s request, and Lt. Col. Ed Tuhy, 173rd Medical Group, sang the National Anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)