Nov. 13, 2019 – Klamath Falls, OR – First-time undergraduate freshmen and new transfer student enrollment at the Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” for fall 2019 again registered a strong increase, signaling demand for professionally-focused degree programs with high returns for graduates.

New freshmen at Oregon Tech in fall 2019 increased more than 14 percent from 2018, the largest freshman class increase for the university in 30 years, and on top of a fairly large increase of 9 percent in the same category last year. New transfer students also increased more than 11 percent, as did the university’s Online campus enrollment by about 9 percent.

Oregon Tech’s full-time equivalent of the credit hours enrolled by students grew by 1.3 percent, excluding those enrolled in high school dual credit programs. Market factors as well as another strong graduating class the year before, kept the overall credit hour increase to a modest level. Total enrollment is now at 5,319 students.

“The growth we are seeing in new students to Oregon Tech’s degree programs reflects a population who want to follow their passion for careers that have high demand in the marketplace and thus a high return,” said Oregon Tech president, Dr. Nagi Naganathan. “First-time freshmen bring special energy on our campuses, and we’re pleased that these larger incoming classes will produce larger graduating classes over the next few years that can meet the growing demands of Oregon’s and the region’s workforce.”

Oregon Tech is continuing to serve a large number of Oregonians again this year, 76.7 percent of the total student population. Enrollment increases as well as campus staff initiatives have positively impacted on-campus housing occupancy on the Klamath Falls campus, which reached the highest level ever, 605 students, up from 586 last year.

Dr. Naganathan added, “Our graduate success rate remains high with 97 percent employed or pursuing an advanced degree within six months of graduating, and netting top starting salaries, now averaging $60,000. That’s a value proposition attracting notice and new interest in Oregon Tech.”