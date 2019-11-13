On November 12, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Laguna Street. Upon arrival witnesses informed law enforcement officers that Robert Lee Faulkner (DOB: 12/07/1984) left the residence angry and made reference to being armed with a handgun and seeking suicide by cop. Law enforcement began a search of attached property and located Mr. Faulkner concealed in brush and in possession of a handgun.

The initial officer that located Mr. Faulkner perceived him as an imminent threat and fired their service weapon, injuring Mr. Faulkner. The officers on scene immediately rendered medical aid and requested an emergency medical response. EMT’s transported Mr. Faulkner to Sky Lakes Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Mr. Faulkner is expected to recover from his injuries. No law enforcement officers were physically harmed in this incident.

The Major Crime Team was activated and Oregon State Police leads the on-going investigation. Klamath County District Attorney anticipates the grand jury will review the incident in the near future. Per investigative protocol, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave and will be named at a later time.

The Klamath Falls Police Department would like to thank the EMT’s and other law enforcement agencies for their swift response and assistance to the critical incident. Also, thank you to the community members for their patience and understanding during the scene investigation.

For further information, contact District Attorney, Eve Costello, (541)892-9187.