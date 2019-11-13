REDDING, Calif. – Senior Seth Erickson tied his career-high of 27 points and senior Mitchell Fink earned a double-double to lead No.2 Oregon Tech (5-0) past Simpson University (1-3) 99-49 on Tuesday night at the James M Grant Center, improving their all-time record against Simpson to 42-0.

“That was championship level basketball tonight,” said Coach Justin Parnell . “We’re certainly not 50 points better than Simpson but tonight we executed our system offensively and really buckled down defensively in the second half.”

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence, but things continue to get tougher with UC Merced and Antelope Valley coming in this weekend,” remarked Parnell.

The Hustlin’ Owls opened up the game with an 8-2 run to the lead, but the Red Hawks kept the game neck-and-neck, coming back 8-0. The lead switched between the two teams over the next few minutes before Tech took over, going 15-0 to end the half with an 11-point advantage.

By the second, the Owls had full control, shooting at 71.9% and taking a 30-3 run to a 56-17 advantage as they ended the game at their largest lead of 50 points.

Erickson scored half of Oregon Tech’s three-point baskets, shooting 7-of-11 and 10-of-14 overall, while also grabbing seven rebounds and five steals.

Fink earned an 11-point 12-assist double-double and three other Hustlin’ Owls scored in double-digits, including junior Harrison Steiger with 13 points and eight boards, sophomore Lachlan McKimm with 11 points, and junior Garret Albrecht with 10 points.

For Simpson, Chisti Alvis-Labadie scored 14 points, Brycen Wight added another 10, and Kon Anguick scored seven.

The Owls led in most stats, earning a 24-4 assisting lead, a 49-21 rebounding edge, and a 37-24 bench scoring advantage.

The Red Hawks forced 19 turnovers but faced 19 of their own and Tech took a 22-15 advantage off their mistakes.

Oregon Tech sunk 37-of-61 for a 60.7% shooting average while Simpson struggled at just 35.2%.

The Hustlin’ Owls will return home this weekend for the Lithia-Oregon Tech Classic, taking on UC Merced on Friday and Antelope Valley on Saturday, with both games taking place at 7:30pm at Danny Miles Court.