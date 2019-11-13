SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – After traversing regular season conference play undefeated, No. 24 ranked and No. 1 seeded Oregon Tech (13-3-3) was defeated 1-0 by No. 8 seeded Corban University (10-7-1) in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Collegiate Tournament on Tuesday night at Les Schwab Sports Park.

Both teams played strong defense throughout the game, with the Warriors held to only two shots in the first and Tech not faring much better at four, though the Owls were able to shoot two on target.

The second saw similarly low shots, but Corban managed to shoot two on target – including their sole goal from Megan Harvey in the 71st that gave them the win. The Lady Owls shot 2-of-5 on target but both attempts were stopped short.

Skyla Vogelpohl and Chanel Garcia each added two shots for Corban University and goalkeeper Elizabeth Brock made four saves in the shutout victory.

Sophomore Amanda Seward shot 2-of-2 on target for Tech and senior Salyna Blue added two more shots. Seniors Kylie Cowell and Haley Janky each shot 1-of-1 on target for the Owls.

With the win Corban will advance to the semifinals, where they will face off against #2 seeded Eastern Oregon.

The Lady Owls will be back in action November 22nd-23rd when they begin opening round play in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship. Time, location, and starting opponent are still to be decided