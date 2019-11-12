KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After winning the CCC Regular Season Championship and earning a national ranking for the first time in program history, Oregon Tech women’s soccer looks to break more records in the upcoming Cascade Collegiate Tournament, which they will enter as the No. 1 seed.

The Lady Owls remained undefeated in conference play, clinching the regular season title with a 13-2-3 overall record and a 10-0-2 CCC record. An intense double-overtime victory over Northwest University – who topped the conference standings at the time – and a 3-0 shutout of The Evergreen State College secured the victory and provided the seventh and eighth straight wins for the Owls.

Tech will face off against #8 seed Corban University (9-7-1, 6-5-1 CCC) in the Quarterfinals of the tournament tomorrow at 5:00pm. In their game against Corban during regular season play, the Lady Owls were able to take a narrow 1-0 victory.

“While very excited for the national tournament, our ladies are zeroed in on a Conference Tournament Championship,” said OIT Head Coach Brandon Porter . “We know that to win games in our conference tournament you need to be healthy, prepared, and focused throughout. While talented, we feel Corban is a good matchup for us and will challenge us to play our best game. We are looking forward to competing well and hopefully bringing home another trophy for Oregon Tech.”

Teams in the top five include Eastern Oregon (12-2-2, 9-2-1 CCC) in the #2 position, Rocky Mountain College (12-3-1, 9-2-1 CCC) as #3, Northwest University (13-5-0, 9-3-0 CCC) at #4, and Southern Oregon (10-5-2, 7-3-2 CCC) at #5.

The Owls are #1 in Division I shutouts per game as well as total shutouts, with goalkeeper Jenna Stiehr earning 13 on the year with 63 total saves.

Sophomore Amanda Seward heads up the Tech offense, with 12 goals and 28 on target attempts to total 25 points. Freshman Nyah Kendall added another eight goals and five assists in the season for 21 points, and senior Salyna Blue scored three and made a new school record 14 assists to tie freshman Maddie Miller – who scored 10 goals from 56 total shots – at 20 points.

Women’s Soccer Championships Schedule

11/12/19 Quarterfinals 5 p.m. #1 Oregon Tech vs. # 8 Corban #2 Eastern Oregon vs. #7 Carroll College 8 p.m. #4 Northwest vs. #5 Southern Oregon #3 Rocky vs. #6 College of Idaho 11/13/19-Semifinals TBD Highest seed vs. lowest seed Next Highest seed vs. next lowest seed 11/15/19 Championship TBD Winners from Semifinals

Note: Game Fields will be assigned by Tournament Director based on matchups and seating capacity