The Oregon State Marine Board mailed approximately 37,000 boat registration renewal notices to boaters whose motorboat registration expires on December 31, 2019. Each renewal notice is unique to the owner and their boat. Additionally, registration renewals will also be sent electronically to 38,000 boat owners with emails on file in an effort to encourage online renewal.

Renewing online using the Marine Board’s online store is fast and easy. After completing the transaction, boat owners can print a temporary permit and go boating right away. There is no transaction fee when using a credit or debit card online. Another option is to mail the payment and coupon to the Marine Board. Registration decals are mailed within 7-10 business days from the date of receipt but may take an additional 2-4 weeks to arrive by US Mail.

Any watercraft with a motor or sailboats 12 feet or longer are required to title and register with the Marine Board. Registration fees vary based on boat length. The average boat length in Oregon is 16 feet, so the cost of a two-year registration is $100.20.

Boat owners who renew their boat registration online receive their registration decals through the mail, faster. This method is also more cost-efficient, allowing the agency to leverage registration dollars toward boating facility improvement projects and on-water marine law enforcement services. Fees also support the aquatic invasive species prevention and abandoned derelict vessel programs

Access the online store directly at https://www.boatoregon.com/store. View the registration fee table at https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/Pages/Boat-Fees.aspx.