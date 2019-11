CORVALLIS, Ore. – Seven players from the 2019 Oregon Tech women’s soccer team along with Head Coach Brandon Porter received Cascade Conference recognition Monday night the conference office announced at the CCC Soccer Championships Awards Banquet.

Lady Owls named to the First Team were Jenna Stiehr (SR-Galt, California), Amy Morikawa , (JR-Fullerton, California), Amanda Seward (SO-Molalla, Oregon), and Salyna Blue (SR-Beaverton, Oregon).

Oregon Tech’s Aimee Bruner (SR-Klamath Falls, Oregon) was named to the Second Team and receiving honorable mention were Kyra Cambra (FR-Wailuku, Hawaii) and Hailey Satyna (SR-Scott Mills, Oregon).

Head Coach Brandon Porter was named CCC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year.

2019 CCC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Teams

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Rylee Rassier (Northwest University) & Lauryn Gamache (Rocky Mountain College)

Defensive Player of the Year – Kat Sanchez (Northwest University)

Newcomer of the Year – Callie Wright (Northwest University)

Coach of the Year – Brandon Porter (Oregon Tech)

Team Sportsmanship Award – Multnomah University

First Team

Name Pos. Year School

Kat Sanchez SR GK Northwest University

Jenna Stiehr SR GK Oregon Tech

Josee Bassett SR D Eastern Oregon

Amy Morikawa JR D Oregon Tech

Jazmin Shaffer SR D Southern Oregon

Annouscka Kordom SR MF Corban University

Nan Kiebert SR MF Eastern Oregon

Callie Wright FR MF Northwest University

Amanda Seward SO MF Oregon Tech

Morgan Farrington JR F Eastern Oregon University

Salyna Blue SR F Oregon Tech

Rylee Rassier SR F Northwest University

Eme McLaughlin SR F University of Providence

Lauryn Gamache SR F Rocky Mountain College

Second Team

Name Pos. Year School

Kylee Atkins JR GK College of Idaho

Maia Wetzel JR GK Rocky Mountain College

Cydni Cottrell SR GK Eastern Oregon University

Katie Anderson SO D Carroll College

Kaya Evans JR D College of Idaho

Riley Smetzler SR D Corban University

Hannah Nicholson SR D Northwest University

Aimee Bruner SR D Oregon Tech

Rita Marshall JR D Rocky Mountain College

Charly Clements SR MF Carroll College

Olivia Morris SO MF Northwest University

Aislinn Waite SR MF Southern Oregon University

Makayla Welch SR F Carroll College

Baylee Touey FR F Southern Oregon University