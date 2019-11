CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four players from the 2019 Oregon Tech men’s soccer team received Cascade Conference recognition Monday night the conference office announced at the CCC Soccer Championships Awards Banquet.

Oregon Tech’s Joey Driessen (SR-Oegstgeest, Netherlands) was named to the First Team while Mitchell Jillson (JR-Portland, Oregon) and John Sarna (FR- Philomath, Oregon) picked up Second Team recognition. Cade Roske (SR-Pocatello, Idaho) was also recognized as an honorable mention.

2019 CCC Men’s Soccer All-Conference Teams

Offensive Player of the Year – Nolan Sherwood (Rocky Mountain College)

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Allando Brown (Corban University) & Michael Miller (Southern Oregon)

Newcomer of the Year – Matheus Giron (Corban University)

Coach of the Year – Tim Kagey (Corban University)

Team Sportsmanship Award-Winners – Multnomah University

First Team

Name Pos. Year School

Kristofer Wennin GK SR Rocky Mountain College

Wyatt Zabinski GK SR Southern Oregon University

Allando Brown D JR Corban University

Fernando Gutierrez D SR University of Providence

Michael Miller D SR Southern Oregon University

Camilo Avendano MF SR Corban University

Matheus Giron MF JR Corban University

Javier Moran MF JR Eastern Oregon University

Joey Driessen MF SR Oregon Tech

Marco Kuemmerle MF SR Rocky Mountain College

Adrian Villegas MF FR Southern Oregon University

Yuki Onishi F JR Corban University

Jordan Travis F SR Northwest University

Nolan Sherwood F SR Rocky Mountain College

Sky Swenson F JR Rocky Mountain College