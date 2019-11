The public is invited to enjoy a great dinner at Applebee’s this Friday and the local police can put you in the Special Olympic jail, but don’t worry you can tip a cop to get out of jail. Lots of fun, good food and Special Olympic athletes will be there to help make suggestions on who should go to jail.

100% of proceeds goes directly to our local special Olympics.

This Friday night November 15 at Applebee’s 5-9pm.