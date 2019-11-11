On Friday, November 8, shortly 1:00 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives were advised by the Santa Rosa Police Department (CA) that a Happy Camp woman, reported by her family as missing on November 7 and not seen since October 24, 2019, was found alive and in good health in their city. Ms. Courtney Irene Culver, 24, of Happy Camp, was found with her companion, Mr. Terrance McCovey, 26, also of Happy Camp, in her vehicle in a hotel parking lot. The vehicle was observed by an off-duty employee of the Eureka Police Department, who recognized the Ford Escape SUV and license plate number previously disseminated in the form of a law enforcement bulletin. The employee reported his observations to SRPD, which immediately dispatched police units to the scene. Ms. Culver and Mr. McCovey were positively identified. According to Ms. Culver, she was safe and was not being held against her will. She and her companion were eventually released. Mr. McCovey was cited for an outstanding arrest warrant from Siskiyou County that originated with a prior enforcement action taken by the Yreka Police Department.

On November 7, 2019, at about 3:52 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a missing persons’ report from the mother of the Happy Camp woman. Ms. Culver reportedly left Happy Camp with McCovey on October 24, 2019 and was last seen on that date at about 10:00 a.m. at the Mechanic’s Bank in Happy Camp. Ms. Culver was with her former boyfriend, Mr. McCovey, at the time she was last seen. According to a family member, Ms. Culver was traveling to Eureka, California but was due to return on November 2, 2019. Her last text and contact with family members was on November 1, 2019.

Based on the circumstances of her disappearance and investigative follow-up conducted by SCSO investigators, there was reason to believe Ms. Culver was endangered.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “SCSO investigators worked closely with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Yreka Police Department, and later, the Santa Rosa Police Department during the investigation and their assistance helped us develop several investigative leads. We are very thankful Ms. Culver was found alive and well. SCSO Major Crimes Unit detectives worked with the family during the search for Ms. Culver and Mr. McCovey. Regional bulletins were broadcast to all law enforcement agencies, which helped lead to the discovery of the couple in Santa Rosa. There are other aspects of this case under investigation, including a report of a text message sent to one or more family members demanding a ransom from the family. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. I would like to take this opportunity to thank family members, participating law enforcement agency investigators, the off-duty Eureka Police Department official, and tribal leaders for their assistance and support during this missing persons’ investigation and regional search.”