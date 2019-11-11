On Saturday, November 9, 2019, at approximately 10:48 P.M. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near mile post 281.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic, operated by William Ogle (23) of Klamath Falls, was traveling north on Hwy 97 when for unknown reasons left the roadway and rolled several times.
Ogle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Hwy 97 was reduced to one lane for approximately one hour following the crash.
OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
