On Friday November 8, 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray, Robert Michael Jones and Michael

Paul Vaughn, all of Lakeview Oregon were taken into custody by Lake County Sheriff’s

Deputies with assistance from Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies regarding a recent ATM

theft at Southside Chevron.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies responded early on November 7, 2019 to Southside

Chevron on Altamont Dr to a report of an alarm. The deputies were advised, by an

employee on scene, that the door had been kicked in. Deputies used the station’s

surveillance video to obtain information on the suspects, which led them to an address in

the Lakeview area. A search warrant was executed at a Lake County residence where

the arrests were made and evidence was recovered. Assistance was provided by the

Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Modoc County Sheriff’s Office.

All three individuals are charged with:

Burglary 2nd Degree

Theft 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Criminal Conspiracy