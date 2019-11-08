COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Led by an 8th place finish by freshman Delani Dietrich (18:14.3) the No.18 Oregon Tech women finished in 4th at the Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships held at Middlefield Golf Course.

Dietrich who made the Al-CCC Team was followed by Hannah Mason 15th (18:31.8), Mia Smith 21st (18:49.0), Mallory Ward 24th (18:53.3), McKenzie Morgan 30th (19:16.8) and Faith Widman 32 (19:26.4).

No. 3 ranked College of Idaho won the 5K event with 55 points with No.5 Southern Oregon close behind with 70 points followed by No.12 Eastern Oregon 88 points and OIT in 4th at 94 points.

TEAM RESULTS

1. College of Idaho (55)

2. Southern Oregon (70)

3. Eastern Oregon (88)

4. Oregon Tech (94)

5. Northwest Christian (132)

6. Northwest (139)

7. Corban (170)

8. Warner Pacific (186)