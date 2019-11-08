COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – No.17 Oregon Tech had a great showing Friday at the Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships held at Middlefield Golf Course as the Owls finished 3rd with 84 points right behind No.5 Southern Oregon 2nd (59 points), and No. 2 College of Idaho who won the event with (43 points).

Mark French (Pictured) led the Owls in the 8K event with an 8th place finish (25:37.2) and All-CCC Team followed by Jonas Hartline 16th (26:13.3), Nick McMillen 18th (26:15.3), Tim McPherson 19th (26:15.0), Chris Ramirez 23rd (26:18.8), Dylan Woodward 27th (26:39.5), Brent Hunter 43rd (27:17.4) Victor Rios 46th (27:42.3) and Joe Wilkinson 54th (28:47.0).

Riley Sine of Northwest won the event in a time of 25:15.5 narrowly beating out Brandon Kelsey (25:19.7) of Southern Oregon.

TEAM RESULTS

1. College of Idaho (43)

2. Southern Oregon (59)

3. Oregon Tech (84)

4. Eastern Oregon (110)

5. Northwest (158)

6. NW Christian (165)

7. Corban (168)

8. Walla Walla (175)