On Wednesday, November 8, 2019 at approximately 5:03 A.M. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 74.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a green Chevrolet Suburban, operated by Nicholas Whitebread-Lanaro (19) of Bly, was eastbound when for unknown reasons left the roadway and rolled several times.

Whitebread-Lanaro sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Lakeview Disaster Unit and ODOT