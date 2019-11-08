GILBERT, Ariz. – No. 2 Oregon Tech played strong in their first away game of the season Thursday night at San Tan Charter HS in Gilbert, Arizona, taking down first-year opponent Park University (1-4) 71-45 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

“We certainly did not have our best effort offensively tonight but we really competed defensively,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “To hold any team at 45 is a phenomenal job.” Parnell added, “We will have to be a lot sharper offensively tomorrow night at Embry Riddle but it’s always good to get the first road win of the year.”

The nationally ranked Owls took control of the game early in the first half, with a 7-0 run sending them to the lead. They remained there for the rest of the half, ending with a 33-24 advantage.

The Buccaneers didn’t fare much better in the second, struggling against Tech’s offense as they blasted out multiple runs, including a 13-4 run to the end of the period.

Both teams had trouble scoring in the game, with Park going 0-of-7 from long range and finishing with a 34.7% field goal average. The Owls also struggled with the long ball, going only 1-of-10 on three-pointers and ended the game a 42.2% FG average.

Five Hustlin’ Owls scored in double-digits, including senior Tyler Hieb with 13, sophomore Matt Van Tassell with 12 points along with seven boards while sophomore Kaison Faust added 10 points and another seven rebounds. Seniors Mitchell Fink and Harrison Steiger each tallied another 11 points with Fink adding five assists.

Saad Ali led Park University with 12 points, followed by Eric Patten with 10 points and six rebounds. Tyson Beringer scored another seven points and rebounds.

Oregon Tech took a 10-5 assisting advantage and a strong 43-28 rebounding edge. The Owls also held a 39-10 advantage from their bench and forced 25 turnovers to earn an additional 23 points.

The Hustlin’ Owls will remain in Arizona to take on Embry Riddle University tomorrow at 6:30pm. They will then travel to Redding, California to play at Simpson University next Tuesday at 7:30pm before returning home for the Lithia-Oregon Tech Classic on November 15th and 16th.