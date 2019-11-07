November 6, 2019

The suspect of an assault perpetrated against a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy and sergeant during an armed stand-off on Douglas Lane on November 5, 2019 was identified as Mr. Jesse B. Macias, 19, of Mt. Shasta. On Tuesday, November 5 just prior to 10:30 a.m., a SCSO deputy and sergeant responded to a dispatch-generated radio call of a man reporting his adult son was acting strangely and was armed with two large knives. A Mount Shasta Police Department (MSPD) officer also responded to the scene.

When the SCSO deputy and sergeant arrived at the scene, located in a residential area on Douglas Lane, an unincorporated county neighborhood, situated northwest of the City of Mount Shasta, a man was encountered standing in the roadway of Douglas Lane, armed with two large knives. The man, later identified as Mr. Macias, was contacted by the SCSO deputy and sergeant and an effort ensued to de-escalate the incident and peacefully resolve the incident. The man perpetrated an assault against one or more of the peace officers present during the contact and an officer-involved shooting ensued, involving the SCSO deputy and sergeant.

As previously reported, the suspect was injured by gunfire, received medical assistance, and was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta for treatment. The SCSO deputy, sergeant, and a MSPD officer present at the scene did not suffer physical injuries from the incident or the ensuing assault.

The Siskiyou County Interagency Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated and members of the multi-agency team responded to the scene to assume the criminal investigation routinely required when such use of force incidents occur in the county. The criminal investigation is being led by the Yreka Police Department (YPD), with assistance from investigators from the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, Weed Police Department, and the Etna Police Department. MSPD assisted at the crime scene. The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Unit (MAIT) from its Northern Division office assisted at the scene by recording critical crime scene data.

Also routine in use of force incidents is the requirement for an administrative investigation, which determines if departmental policies and procedures were followed. The administrative investigation was initiated and will be completed by SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit, a team comprised of a detective sergeant, two detectives, and a forensic technician.

Mr. Macias, pending medical treatment, faces various felony charges related to crimes committed against a separate crime victim (father) and the involved SCSO deputy and sergeant. The SCSO deputy and sergeant have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation underway, which is also a standard procedure in such matters.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact YPD at (530) 841-2300, or the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch number of (530) 841-2900.