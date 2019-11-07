KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The No. 2 ranked Hustlin’ Owls have traveled to Arizona for the first time in program history to take on Park University in Gilbert and Embry Riddle University in Prescott. Games will take place on Thursday at 4:30 pm (Pacific) against Park and Friday at 6:30 pm (Pacific) against Embry Riddle.

The Owls currently hold a 2-0 record on the season, dropping Northwest Indian College 113-50 in their season opening game and Cal Maritime 103-79 last Sunday both at Danny Miles Court.

The Park Buccaneers are 1-3 on the season and will look for an upset victory to break a 3-game losing streak. The Eagles of Embry Riddle hold a 1-1 record after losing their first game against the Buccaneers. Last Saturday, however, they took a 99-65 victory over American Indian University.

Probable starters for Tech include seniors Tyler Hieb (14ppg, 2rpg), Mitchell Fink (16ppg, 3.5rpg, 6.5apg) and Seth Erickson (18ppg, 5rpg) and juniors Garret Albrecht (9.5ppg, 6rpg) and Scotty Burge (3.5ppg, 3.5rpg).

The Owls currently rank first in the nation in total rebound defense, as well as second in assists per game and field goal percentage. Fink ranks No. 1 in steals per game and Erickson ranks No. 2 in free throw percentage.

Park’s probably starters include freshmen Carson Mittun and Deondre Bonaparte, sophomores Eric Patten and Saad Ali, and junior Tyson Beringer.

Likely starters for Embry-Riddle include seniors Nick Johnson (16ppg, 7.5rpg), Gilbert Ibarra (10ppg, 3.5rpg) and Trace Edmier (11ppg, 4.5rpg) and sophomore Connor Verdugo (10ppg, 4rpg, 7apg) and freshman Dennis Pomazanov (8.5ppg, 4.5rpg).

No Radio broadcast from Arizona, however Live Video and Live stats for both games can be accessed at www.oregontechowls.com