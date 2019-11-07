Calling all future pilots, those kids who have dreamed of one day becoming a pilot, a free opportunity is coming to help them make these dreams a reality. A collective of local Lake County pilots will offer free flights to kids ages 8-17 at a Young Eagles event this Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lake County Airport in Lakeview. This event will provide 20-minute flights around the Lakeview area, with kids getting the opportunity to be at the controls. This event is hosted by Oregon Outback Aviators.