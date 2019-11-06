MESA, Ariz. – Oregon Tech finished in 10th place after the final round of the NAIA Fall Preview men’s golf tournament played at the 6,925 yard Las Sendas Golf Club which will also be used in May for NAIA National Championships.

“This is a very disappointing showing for the team at a tournament that we had our focus on playing well at,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “All we can do from the experience is evaluate and after a winter break work at getting better this spring!”

Tech finished the tournament at a +70 after Tuesday’s +41 to finish with a team total of 638 – 43 strokes behind Ottawa University who hosted and won the tournament with a 569 team total.

Mayson Tibbs led the Owls as he shot a final round 80 finishing tied for 22nd with a two round total of 156. Preston Luckman followed Tibbs just one-stroke back to tie for 26th at 157. Jared McBride finished tied for 31st with a total of 158.

THe Owls will next play at the SImpson Scrimmage in Redding, California on February 23rd.