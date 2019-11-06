CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women’s soccer team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for October 28-November 3 the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

The Lady Owls defeated Northwest University 4-3 in double overtime on Friday and took down the Evergreen State College with a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday afternoon. The wins provided the team their eighth straight win and secured a Cascade Conference Regular Season Championship for the first time in school history.

The regular season championship also earned the Lady Owls an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round on November 22-23. This will be the first NAIA Championship appearance for the squad.

Oregon Tech (13-2-3, 10-0-2 CCC) will take on the number eight seed Corban University Warriors as the number one seed in the Cascade Collegiate Tournament presented by U.S. Bank on November 12.

Women’s Soccer Championships Schedule

11/12/19 Quarterfinals 11 a.m. #1 Oregon Tech vs. # 8 Corban #2 Eastern Oregon vs. #7 Carroll College 2 p.m. #4 Northwest vs. #5 Southern Oregon #3 Rocky vs. #6 College of Idaho 11/13/19 Semifinals 4 p.m. Highest seed vs. lowest seed Next Highest seed vs. next lowest seed 11/15/19 Championship Noon Winner’s from Semifinals

Note: Game Fields will be assigned by Tournament Director based on matchups and seating capacity