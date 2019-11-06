KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The record-setting season for the Oregon Tech women’s soccer team continued this morning as the Lady Owls were ranked inside the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time in school history. They are ranked at No. 24 this week up from the receiving vote’s category with 45 points a week ago.
“This unprecedented appearance by our ladies in the top 25 poll is a result of a narrow focus, game by game and weekend to weekend, from our team. They have earned this recognition and I hope we can continue to validate it in the conference tournament and the national tournament,” said Coach Brandon Porter.
Last weekend, the Lady Owls defeated Northwest University 4-3 in double overtime and then took down the Evergreen State College with a 3-0 shutout win. The two wins provided the team with a new school record, seventh and eighth straight Conference wins, finishing conference play undefeated at 10-0-2, and secured a Cascade Conference regular season championship for the first time in school history.
The regular season championship also earned the Lady Owls an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round on November 22-23. This will be the first NAIA Championship appearance for the soccer program.
Oregon Tech will take on the number eight seed Corban University Warriors as the number one seed in the Cascade Collegiate Tournament presented by U.S. Bank on November 12 at 11:00 am in Springfield, Oregon at the Willamalane Complex.
2019 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 9 (November 6, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.) [13]
|17-1
|494
|2
|2
|William Carey (Miss.) [5]
|16-1
|486
|3
|3
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|16-1
|466
|4
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|15-3
|448
|5
|5
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|18-0
|423
|6
|6
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|13-3-1
|417
|7
|7
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|12-3-1
|401
|8
|8
|Westmont (Calif.)
|13-2-1
|395
|9
|9
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|17-1
|369
|10
|11
|Indiana Wesleyan
|16-1-2
|349
|11
|12
|Georgia Gwinnett
|12-4-1
|334
|12
|13
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|11-2-2
|322
|13
|10
|John Brown (Ark.)
|11-3-2
|306
|14
|14
|Midland (Neb.)
|14-2-1
|291
|15
|15
|Marian (Ind.)
|15-2-2
|277
|16
|16
|Hastings (Neb.)
|14-3
|247
|17
|17
|Grace (Ind.)
|14-3-2
|232
|18
|19
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|12-2-1
|213
|19
|18
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|13-4
|196
|20
|23
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|14-3
|184
|21
|21
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|11-3-3
|177
|22
|21
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|14-4
|169
|23
|20
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|8-4-6
|137
|24
|RV
|Oregon Tech
|13-2-3
|102
|T25
|RV
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|14-2-1
|98
|T25
|RV
|Columbia (Mo.)
|15-3
|98
Dropped from the Top 25: Trinity Christian (Ill.), Northwest (Wash.)
Others Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 97, Eastern Oregon 57, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 30, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Campbellsville (Ky.) 19, Truett McConnell (Ga.) 18, Bethel (Tenn.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 10, Taylor (Ind.) 6, Middle Georgia State 5, Evangel (Mo.) 3.