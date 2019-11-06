KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The record-setting season for the Oregon Tech women’s soccer team continued this morning as the Lady Owls were ranked inside the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time in school history. They are ranked at No. 24 this week up from the receiving vote’s category with 45 points a week ago.

“This unprecedented appearance by our ladies in the top 25 poll is a result of a narrow focus, game by game and weekend to weekend, from our team. They have earned this recognition and I hope we can continue to validate it in the conference tournament and the national tournament,” said Coach Brandon Porter .

Last weekend, the Lady Owls defeated Northwest University 4-3 in double overtime and then took down the Evergreen State College with a 3-0 shutout win. The two wins provided the team with a new school record, seventh and eighth straight Conference wins, finishing conference play undefeated at 10-0-2, and secured a Cascade Conference regular season championship for the first time in school history.

The regular season championship also earned the Lady Owls an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championship Opening Round on November 22-23. This will be the first NAIA Championship appearance for the soccer program.

Oregon Tech will take on the number eight seed Corban University Warriors as the number one seed in the Cascade Collegiate Tournament presented by U.S. Bank on November 12 at 11:00 am in Springfield, Oregon at the Willamalane Complex.

2019 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 9 (November 6, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [13] 17-1 494 2 2 William Carey (Miss.) [5] 16-1 486 3 3 University of Northwestern Ohio 16-1 466 4 4 Southeastern (Fla.) 15-3 448 5 5 Central Methodist (Mo.) 18-0 423 6 6 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 13-3-1 417 7 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-3-1 401 8 8 Westmont (Calif.) 13-2-1 395 9 9 Science & Arts (Okla.) 17-1 369 10 11 Indiana Wesleyan 16-1-2 349 11 12 Georgia Gwinnett 12-4-1 334 12 13 Vanguard (Calif.) 11-2-2 322 13 10 John Brown (Ark.) 11-3-2 306 14 14 Midland (Neb.) 14-2-1 291 15 15 Marian (Ind.) 15-2-2 277 16 16 Hastings (Neb.) 14-3 247 17 17 Grace (Ind.) 14-3-2 232 18 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) 12-2-1 213 19 18 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 13-4 196 20 23 Oklahoma Wesleyan 14-3 184 21 21 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 11-3-3 177 22 21 Benedictine (Kan.) 14-4 169 23 20 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 8-4-6 137 24 RV Oregon Tech 13-2-3 102 T25 RV Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14-2-1 98 T25 RV Columbia (Mo.) 15-3 98

Dropped from the Top 25: Trinity Christian (Ill.), Northwest (Wash.)

Others Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 97, Eastern Oregon 57, Trinity Christian (Ill.) 30, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Campbellsville (Ky.) 19, Truett McConnell (Ga.) 18, Bethel (Tenn.) 15, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 10, Taylor (Ind.) 6, Middle Georgia State 5, Evangel (Mo.) 3.