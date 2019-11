Klamath Country Flycasters will meet at the Waffle Hut, Tuesday

November 19th. Dinner at 6:00 will be followed at 7:00 with a

presentation by Marc Williamson He will describe techniques

on “How to Read Stillwaters(such as Upper Klamath Lake).

His focus will be on the importance of identifying fish depth

and the factors of sound and odor. All anglers are welcome.

For more information contact:

Mark Kelley at 541 883 1850