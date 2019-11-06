MESA, Ariz. — Oregon Tech sits in sixth place after the first round of play in the NAIA Fall Preview men’s golf tournament being played on the 6,925-yard Las Sendas Golf Club course which will be used in May for the national championship.

The Hustlin’ Owls finished the first round at 313.

Ottawa University of Arizona holds the team lead in the meet hosted by Benedictine of Mesa, and will enter the second round with a team 3-over par 287. It holds an eight-stroke lead over the University of Victoria.

Notable for OIT is that the Hustlin’ Owls are seven strokes up on Cascade Collegiate Conference team lead British Columbia after Monday’s play.

“We didn’t come out today with our best stuff,” said Associate Head Coach Justin Wiles . “Although, with a good round Tuesday, we could turn this into a successful trip against a strong field,” he added.

In the battle for individual honors, Alexandre Vandermoten finished the first round at 5-under 66, while teammate Noah Hofman finished two under. Ruan Pretorius of Point University also finished under par.

For Oregon Tech, Mayson Tibbs and Preston Luckman both are at 5-over 76, while Jared McBride carded a 78.

Tuesday’s final round will be the last for the fall half of the season.