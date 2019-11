Klamath Falls, Ore. – Bob Kingzett, an organizer of Saturday night’s Earthquake Preparedness event at the Ross Ragland, said that nearly 650 people attended the forum. The discussion was focused on the possible Cascadia Subduction event, that could impact the Oregon Coast sometime in the next 50 years. A former Klamath Falls couple, Steve Eberlien and Lydia Ledgerwood Eberlien were the keynote speakers.

*image courtesy of fromthegrapevine.com