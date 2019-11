Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last week, while visiting Klamath Falls, a 23 year old Seattle man died of complications from vaping. Hayden Outcalt-Arends was staying at the Running Y with his new wife, when complications arose from using vape juice purchased locally. Outcalt-Arends was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center, and aggressively treated, but medical staff was unsuccessful. He passed away around 1:00 am on Wednesday.