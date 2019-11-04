Grants Pass, Ore. –

On 11/02/2019 at 2214 hours, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to 261 Rogue River Highway for a reported armed robbery involving a firearm.

During an investigation at the location, it was determined an unknown male suspect entered the Lucky Lizard, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register. The suspect was described as wearing a black, hooded jacket with a hat.

Once the suspect received the undisclosed amount of cash from the employee, the suspect fled the business. The suspect’s direction of travel is unknown at this time, and it is unknown if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle. With the assistance of a police K9, the general area was searched.

At this time, this case has been turned over to GPDPS detectives for follow-up.