Klamath County Fire District 3 will be having Dinner and Bingo.

Dinner will be Homemade Lasagna, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert.

November 16 at the Sprague River Community Center.

Price $9.00 Dinner 4pm-6pm Bingo 6pm-8pm.

Proceeds go to help District 3 with fuel, training, and equipment.