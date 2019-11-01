Chris Zupan grew up in Klamath Falls and graduated from Mazama High School. After high school he enlisted and served 4 years in the Marine Corps and was deployed overseas twice.

He started his law enforcement career with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office in 1998. He served as a marine deputy, patrol deputy, field training officer, and narcotics officer with the sheriff’s office.

Chris joined the Klamath Falls Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrol officer, on the street crimes unit and gang unit. His leadership abilities were quickly realized and he was promoted to corporal in 2009.

Chris served as a patrol corporal until 2016, when he was transferred the newly formed Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team. Chris was specifically chosen to help organize the newly formed team and provide structure and leadership.

Chis serves our department as a use of force instructor, firearms instructor, defensive tactics Instructor, ORPAT instructor, and ALICE trainer. Chris has been a member of KFPD SWAT Team since 2001, where he served as an entry member, sniper, assistant entry team leader and sniper/perimeter team leader.

Chis has been a union representative since 2004 and is a member of the Union-Management Advisory Team.

During his career, Chris has been awarded the Top Shooter Award, Detective of the Year, and SWAT Officer of the Year. Most recently, BINET was awarded the State of Oregon Task Force of the Year while Chris was a member.