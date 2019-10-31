KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech (1-0) opened their season with a strong 113-50 victory over Northwest Indian College (0-1) on Wednesday night at Danny Miles Court as every Owl pitched in at least two points in the win.

The Eagles took the lead early in the half, jumping up off a three-pointer from Khalil Chaffin. Tech powered their way back soon after, taking the lead with a 36-4 run and ending the stanza 58-15.

“We had a great effort defensively the first 30 minutes,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “We have some things to clean up for Sunday, but we are playing hard and together.”

The Hustlin’ Owls expanded their lead in the second period despite an increased offensive and defensive presence from Northwest, who averaged 42.9% from long range in the half.

Northwest Indian struggled to score in the first, averaging only 22.2% from the field and 14.3% in three-point shots. Their second half boosted their averages, however, as they scored 33.3% from long range overall to Tech’s 30%.

Seven Owls scored in double-digits, including senior’s Tyler Hieb and Seth Erickson who led the Owls with 15 points each. .Sophomore Matt Van Tassell notched 13, and senior Jordan Henderson added 12.

Senior Mitchell Fink and junior Scotty Burge each added eight assists and Fink added another eight points in just 18-minutes while junior Garrett Albrecht tallied 11 points and eight boards.

Samuel Marqueda led the Eagles with 13 points. He was followed by Everette Howe with 10 points and three assists and Chance Tillequots, who notched nine more.

Tech took a major advantage rebounding – grabbing 55 to Northwest’s 15 – and also taking a 32-5 assisting advantage.

The Owls led 61-23 from the bench, 74-18 in the paint, and forced 22 turnovers to add an additional 33 points.

Due to fires and power outages in California, the Hustlin’ Owls will now be hosting Cal Maritime this Sunday at 3:00pm at Danny Miles Court before travelling to Arizona to take on Park University in Gilbert on November 7th and Embry Riddle University in Prescott on November 8th.