KLAMATH FALLS — Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath Falls. Klamath Community College and Southern Oregon University are jointly hosting the open house. The event is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. in the Work Skills Technology Center, room 819.

Representatives from KCC and Southern Oregon University will be at the event to talk about their partnership, which allows students registered at SOU to complete a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at KCC. This KCC-SOU collaboration provides a clear pathway for students in the Klamath Falls area to earn a bachelor’s degree and provides options for earning a teaching license and/or a minor in early childhood development.

“Anyone who is interested in elementary education should attend the open house,” said KCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Jamie Jennings. “KCC’s partnership with SOU is an excellent resource for students and community members who already live in South Central Oregon and want to earn a degree in elementary education.”

Community members who already hold a bachelor’s degree and want to become teachers can also get information about earning a teaching license. Options include a K-12 special education teaching license and the Master of Arts in Teaching at SOU.

For more information, contact KCC Academic Affairs at 541-880-2220.