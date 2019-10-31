KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After setting a school record for the fastest team time by almost two minutes at the William Jessup Warrior Invite last weekend, the Huistlin’ Owls vaulted from the receiving votes category all the way up to No. 17 while the OIT women slipped from No.10 last week to No. 18 this week in the fourth edition of the 2019 Cross Country Top 25 Polls, released Thursday morning by the NAIA office.
Women
The Cascade Collegiate Conference saw over half (6 of 10) of its teams represented in the poll, with four grabbing spots in the top-25 and two more receiving votes. College of Idaho held at No. 3, while Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 9. Eastern Oregon University had the biggest jump, rocketing from No. 23 last time up to No. 12 this week with Oregon Tech at No. 18. Northwest Christian University and Northwest University each received votes in this week’s poll.
Men
College of Idaho held at No. 2 in the poll, leading four Cascade Collegiate Conference ranked teams. Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 5, while Oregon Tech was at No. 17. Eastern Oregon University rounded out the quartet with a No. 23 ranking.
2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City [21]
|591
|2
|2
|College of Idaho
|570
|3
|3
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|547
|4
|9
|Taylor (Ind.)
|526
|5
|8
|Southern Oregon
|513
|6
|6
|Indiana Wesleyan
|500
|7
|7
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|465
|8
|11
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|457
|9
|4
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|452
|10
|12
|Huntington (Ind.)
|415
|11
|10
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|388
|12
|22
|Baker (Kan.)
|354
|13
|5
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|350
|14
|14
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|349
|15
|13
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|318
|16
|15
|Doane (Neb.)
|292
|17
|RV
|Oregon Tech
|289
|18
|20
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|272
|19
|16
|Dordt (Iowa)
|223
|20
|18
|Montreat (N.C.)
|195
|21
|NR
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|193
|22
|NR
|William Woods (Mo.)
|191
|23
|19
|Eastern Oregon
|183
|24
|23
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|160
|25
|NR
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|152
Receiving Votes: Goshen (Ind.) 146, Westmont (Calif.) 112, Columbia (Mo.) 65, Menlo (Calif.) 56, William Carey (Miss.) 38, Siena Heights (Mich.) 33, Missouri Valley 26, Michigan-Dearborn 13, UC Merced (Calif.) 11, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3
2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [19]
|589
|2
|2
|Madonna (Mich.) [2]
|573
|3
|3
|College of Idaho
|552
|4
|8
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|529
|5
|4
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|506
|6
|7
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|503
|7
|5
|Taylor (Ind.)
|485
|8
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|447
|9
|11
|Southern Oregon
|439
|10
|6
|Indiana Wesleyan
|426
|11
|NR
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|372
|12
|23
|Eastern Oregon
|364
|13
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|347
|14
|13
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|346
|15
|17
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|305
|16
|9
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|295
|17
|15
|Carroll (Mont.)
|288
|18
|10
|Oregon Tech
|273
|19
|18
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|260
|20
|19
|Concordia (Neb.)
|209
|21
|16
|Huntington (Ind.)
|206
|22
|20
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|204
|23
|21
|Dordt (Iowa)
|176
|24
|NR
|Oklahoma City
|128
|25
|NR
|Bethel (Ind.)
|126
Receiving Votes: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 121, Columbia (Mo.) 95, Westmont (Calif.) 82, Indiana Tech 41, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 30, Montreat (N.C.) 26, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 26, Friends (Kan.) 25, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 17, Northwest (Wash.) 11, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3, Menlo (Calif.) 3, Montana Western 3