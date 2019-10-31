KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After setting a school record for the fastest team time by almost two minutes at the William Jessup Warrior Invite last weekend, the Huistlin’ Owls vaulted from the receiving votes category all the way up to No. 17 while the OIT women slipped from No.10 last week to No. 18 this week in the fourth edition of the 2019 Cross Country Top 25 Polls, released Thursday morning by the NAIA office.

Women

The Cascade Collegiate Conference saw over half (6 of 10) of its teams represented in the poll, with four grabbing spots in the top-25 and two more receiving votes. College of Idaho held at No. 3, while Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 9. Eastern Oregon University had the biggest jump, rocketing from No. 23 last time up to No. 12 this week with Oregon Tech at No. 18. Northwest Christian University and Northwest University each received votes in this week’s poll.

Men

College of Idaho held at No. 2 in the poll, leading four Cascade Collegiate Conference ranked teams. Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 5, while Oregon Tech was at No. 17. Eastern Oregon University rounded out the quartet with a No. 23 ranking.

2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [21] 591 2 2 College of Idaho 570 3 3 Saint Mary (Kan.) 547 4 9 Taylor (Ind.) 526 5 8 Southern Oregon 513 6 6 Indiana Wesleyan 500 7 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 465 8 11 Shawnee State (Ohio) 457 9 4 The Master’s (Calif.) 452 10 12 Huntington (Ind.) 415 11 10 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 388 12 22 Baker (Kan.) 354 13 5 St. Francis (Ill.) 350 14 14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 349 15 13 Milligan (Tenn.) 318 16 15 Doane (Neb.) 292 17 RV Oregon Tech 289 18 20 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 272 19 16 Dordt (Iowa) 223 20 18 Montreat (N.C.) 195 21 NR Wayland Baptist (Texas) 193 22 NR William Woods (Mo.) 191 23 19 Eastern Oregon 183 24 23 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 160 25 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 152

Receiving Votes: Goshen (Ind.) 146, Westmont (Calif.) 112, Columbia (Mo.) 65, Menlo (Calif.) 56, William Carey (Miss.) 38, Siena Heights (Mich.) 33, Missouri Valley 26, Michigan-Dearborn 13, UC Merced (Calif.) 11, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3

2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [19] 589 2 2 Madonna (Mich.) [2] 573 3 3 College of Idaho 552 4 8 Aquinas (Mich.) 529 5 4 St. Francis (Ill.) 506 6 7 Milligan (Tenn.) 503 7 5 Taylor (Ind.) 485 8 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 447 9 11 Southern Oregon 439 10 6 Indiana Wesleyan 426 11 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 372 12 23 Eastern Oregon 364 13 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 347 14 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 346 15 17 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 305 16 9 Cornerstone (Mich.) 295 17 15 Carroll (Mont.) 288 18 10 Oregon Tech 273 19 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 260 20 19 Concordia (Neb.) 209 21 16 Huntington (Ind.) 206 22 20 Shawnee State (Ohio) 204 23 21 Dordt (Iowa) 176 24 NR Oklahoma City 128 25 NR Bethel (Ind.) 126

Receiving Votes: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 121, Columbia (Mo.) 95, Westmont (Calif.) 82, Indiana Tech 41, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 30, Montreat (N.C.) 26, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 26, Friends (Kan.) 25, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 17, Northwest (Wash.) 11, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3, Menlo (Calif.) 3, Montana Western 3