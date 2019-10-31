KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After setting a school record for the fastest team time by almost two minutes at the William Jessup Warrior Invite last weekend, the Huistlin’ Owls vaulted from the receiving votes category all the way up to No. 17 while the OIT women slipped from No.10 last week to No. 18 this week in the fourth edition of the 2019 Cross Country Top 25 Polls, released Thursday morning by the NAIA office.

Women
The Cascade Collegiate Conference saw over half (6 of 10) of its teams represented in the poll, with four grabbing spots in the top-25 and two more receiving votes. College of Idaho held at No. 3, while Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 9. Eastern Oregon University had the biggest jump, rocketing from No. 23 last time up to No. 12 this week with Oregon Tech at No. 18. Northwest Christian University and Northwest University each received votes in this week’s poll.

Men
College of Idaho held at No. 2 in the poll, leading four Cascade Collegiate Conference ranked teams. Southern Oregon University moved up to No. 5, while Oregon Tech was at No. 17. Eastern Oregon University rounded out the quartet with a No. 23 ranking.

2019 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma City [21] 591
2 2 College of Idaho 570
3 3 Saint Mary (Kan.) 547
4 9 Taylor (Ind.) 526
5 8 Southern Oregon 513
6 6 Indiana Wesleyan 500
7 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 465
8 11 Shawnee State (Ohio) 457
9 4 The Master’s (Calif.) 452
10 12 Huntington (Ind.) 415
11 10 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 388
12 22 Baker (Kan.) 354
13 5 St. Francis (Ill.) 350
14 14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 349
15 13 Milligan (Tenn.) 318
16 15 Doane (Neb.) 292
17 RV Oregon Tech 289
18 20 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 272
19 16 Dordt (Iowa) 223
20 18 Montreat (N.C.) 195
21 NR Wayland Baptist (Texas) 193
22 NR William Woods (Mo.) 191
23 19 Eastern Oregon 183
24 23 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 160
25 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 152

Receiving Votes: Goshen (Ind.) 146, Westmont (Calif.) 112, Columbia (Mo.) 65, Menlo (Calif.) 56, William Carey (Miss.) 38, Siena Heights (Mich.) 33, Missouri Valley 26, Michigan-Dearborn 13, UC Merced (Calif.) 11, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3

2019 Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS
1 1 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) [19] 589
2 2 Madonna (Mich.) [2] 573
3 3 College of Idaho 552
4 8 Aquinas (Mich.) 529
5 4 St. Francis (Ill.) 506
6 7 Milligan (Tenn.) 503
7 5 Taylor (Ind.) 485
8 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 447
9 11 Southern Oregon 439
10 6 Indiana Wesleyan 426
11 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 372
12 23 Eastern Oregon 364
13 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 347
14 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 346
15 17 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 305
16 9 Cornerstone (Mich.) 295
17 15 Carroll (Mont.) 288
18 10 Oregon Tech 273
19 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 260
20 19 Concordia (Neb.) 209
21 16 Huntington (Ind.) 206
22 20 Shawnee State (Ohio) 204
23 21 Dordt (Iowa) 176
24 NR Oklahoma City 128
25 NR Bethel (Ind.) 126

Receiving Votes: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 121, Columbia (Mo.) 95, Westmont (Calif.) 82, Indiana Tech 41, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 30, Montreat (N.C.) 26, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 26, Friends (Kan.) 25, Northwest Christian (Ore.) 17Northwest (Wash.) 11, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Saint Mary (Kan.) 3, Menlo (Calif.) 3, Montana Western 3

