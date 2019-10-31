Supermarket Saturday is November 2 from 10-2. This is our most important food and

funds drive of the year, restocking our shelves for the holidays and winter. Last year

nearly $24,000 and 4,000 pounds of food were collected.

Mazama students, Express Employment Professionals and Food Bank staff will be in

front of every grocery store collecting food and funds for the Food Bank. KLAD Radio

will be broadcasting live from Albertsons from 10-1 and Wynne Broadcasting will be

broadcasting 11-1 from Holiday Market on Pine Street. Each dollar you donate will

access about 10 pounds of food and insure we turn nobody away who needs help feeding

their family during our long, winter months. We can’t do it without you.

Participating stores include Albertsons, Bi-Mart, Big Lots, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet,

Holiday Market, Thunderbird,Walmart and Petco.

If your business, school or service organization would like to hold a food drive in

November and/or December please contact Niki Sampson (541) 882-1223.

OUR GOAL – TO HAVE 300 FOOD DRIVES GOING

THROUGHOUT THE HOLIDAYS.

HELP US, HELP OTHERS!