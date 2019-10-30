Paintings by Rayna Larson and glass art by Sharon Bailey are on exhibit through November and December in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

Both women are Klamath Falls residents who have shown artwork in a wide variety of settings.

Larson is a longtime local designer who says she likes to dabble in many art forms. Her public works of art include the unique “Oregon Welcomes You” sign on Highway 97 at the California border, and whimsical tiles at the Sky Lakes Birth Center. She has also designed work that is found in many private homes of the area.

This is her first showing of art in paint and pastel media. Subjects range from fashion illustration and Native American themes to barnyard pop and whimsy.

“I would call this exhibit a mixed bag,” Larson said. “I have always loved impressionism and naïve art. These paintings kind of follow that trend.”

Bailey, who moved to Klamath Falls in 2014, creates functional as well as decorative fused glass pieces. She previously worked with glass art for more than 20 years in the Salt Lake City area.

Her career includes managing a glass store, teaching art classes in various glass techniques, and establishing a glass art gallery with a store and design studio. She was a founding member of the Glass Art Guild of Utah, and served as director for many years.

Bailey has shown her work at numerous galleries in Utah and across the country, and has participated in many well-known art festivals. Locally she has shown her work at the Favell Museum and the Klamath Art Association gallery.

The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.