KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Fires and power outage on the Cal Maritime campus has forced this Sunday’s matchup with the Keelhaulers to be moved to Danny Miles Court on the campus of Oregon Tech at 3:00 pm.

“With Cal Maritime’s campus being closed through the week we are happy to help and accommodate so we can get this game in,” said OIT Head Coach Justin Parnell . “Coach Rooney and Cal Maritime are a class act and a very good basketball team. If you’re in the Basin on Sunday come out and watch what will be a very good basketball game.”

The Keelhaulers played last night at William Jessup against New Hope Christian winning the neutral court game 77-54 to improve to 2-0 on the year.

No. 2 Oregon Tech will host Northwest Indian College tonight at Danny Miles Court in their season opener at 7:30 pm. Tickets and live links for all Oregon Tech basketball games are available at www.oregontechowls.com