On Monday, October 28, 2019, at about 12:50 a.m., Klamath Falls Police Officers responded to 1515 East Main Street, Howdy Doody’s Tavern, on the report that a male subject had just been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The male victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

During the course of a subsequent investigation, officers developed probable cause for the arrest of Wilman Caceres Hernandez, a twenty six year old male. Officers determined Wilman Caceres Hernandez and the victim were acquaintances, and the shooting may have been the result of previous unrest between the two. Wilman Caceres Hernandez and the victim had been drinking at Howdy Doody’s the previous evening and into the earlier morning hours. The victim got up to leave the tavern and was followed out by Wilman Caceres Hernandez. Once outside, Wilman Caceres Hernandez removed a handgun he was carrying and fired several rounds at the victim, striking the victim and the victim’s vehicle. Wilman Caceres Hernandez fled the scene in dark colored Dodge Ram pickup.

Wilman Caceres Hernandez has still not been located. It is believed Wilman Caceres Hernandez is still armed and considered dangerous, he may be in the Merrill or Malin area. If anyone has any information regarding Wilman Caceres Hernandez’ location please call the Klamath Falls Police Department or 911.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this case please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous information can also be left on the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-5334.