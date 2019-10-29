Klamath Falls, OR – Ryan Wheelock has announced he is running for Klamath County Commissioner Position 1 and will challenge incumbent Donnie Boyd in the upcoming primary. “I am running because Klamath County leads the way on so many things I value but we also have work to do and I want to give back to this place that I call home. I want to build on Klamath’s legacy and help lead us into the future,” says Wheelock.

Wheelock is the owner of Steel Sensations, a local business in downtown Klamath Falls that has been open since May 2002. Wheelock says, “I chose to live here many years ago because Klamath is so beautiful and there’s so much opportunity.” He points out that while owning his own business in Klamath hasn’t always been easy, he has loved every minute of it. His background as a business owner is what prompted him to enter the County Commissioner race. His platform will focus heavily on Klamath’s economy. He says more businesses will create more jobs which will create more opportunity for more of the people of Klamath County. “I hate watching my neighbors struggle or go without. I see strong economic development as the primary way to fix that. I believe we can do a better job attracting business and industry which would mean more tax dollars to fix our roads and develop our parks. It’s more money for public safety to protect our citizens. It’s employment and schools and all the things that support a healthy, thriving community,” says Wheelock. Wheelock sees the nonpartisan county commissioner governance as an opportunity for leaders to make the best decisions for their community based on the merits before them. He vows to put his business experience to work while learning all he can to put the interests of his constituents first.

In addition to running his business, Wheelock currently serves on the Klamath County Economic Development Advisory committee. “I owe a lot to this community,” he said, “The people here have been amazing and accepting of me and my business and I look for places to give back.” His record of generosity has been recognized as his business has been voted Best in the Basin for four consecutive years and received the Klamath County Chamber’s “Commitment to Community” award in 2018. Karen Root, a Klamath County resident, says, “Ryan is a family guy, a business owner, a regular Joe, and a community leader who wants the best for Klamath. He’ll walk the walk and not just talk the talk.”

Ryan Wheelock lives in Klamath Falls and is the parent of four children. One of his favorite quotes is by Ronald Reagan – “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.” To learn more about Ryan or his campaign……….Ryan Wheelock For Klamath County Commissioner on Face Book