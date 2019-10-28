CORVALLIS, Ore. – No. 10-ranked Oregon Tech’s Delani Dietrich has been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week the conference office announced today.

The freshman from Las Vegas, Nev., was the first collegiate (and top CCC finisher) at the Warrior Invitational, taking third overall. She ran a personal-best time of 18 minutes flat, which set an OIT freshman record on that course and number four on the Owls all-time list behind OIT’s three all- Americans from last year – Cindy Reed , Susie Garza and Danielle De Castro that went 1-3 at conference.

The Owls are off until Friday, Nov. 8, when they compete in the league championships in Cottage Grove.